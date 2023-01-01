Governor General's Residence

Located within Québec's Citadelle, this is one of only two residences in the country (the other is Rideau Hall in Ottawa) where Canada's governor-general, currently French-Canadian and former astronaut Julie Payette, lives and receives foreign dignitaries. Free 60-minute guided tours are available year-round, but you must book ahead, except in the high season (between late June and early September), by phone or email. It's a small bit of Canadiana right in the heart of Québec.