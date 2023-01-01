Aquarium du Québec

Spread across 40 hectares, Québec’s aquarium contains some 10,000 aquatic creatures, including freshwater and saltwater fish, amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates and marine mammals. Among its several habitats are a wetlands region and an Arctic sector complete with underwater window for observing polar bears. Catch daily events like walrus and polar-bear feedings. Times vary throughout the year; see the website for details. There’s also a food court with a terrace overlooking the St Lawrence River.

The aquarium is 12km southwest of the city center, at the northern foot of the Pont de Québec. RTC city bus 25 from Place d'Youville stops about 500m from the aquarium. Between late May and early October, a shuttle bus ($10) run by Les Tours de Vieux Québec links the Place d'Armes in the Old Upper Town and the aquarium, departing at 10:40am and returning at 2pm daily.