Gibraltar Point is a pleasant little beach backed by small sand dunes and beach grass. It's less frequented than other island beaches, making it a bit more tranquil. Stop by the 1808 Gibraltar Lighthouse as you arrive; it's the oldest lighthouse on the Great Lakes and said to be haunted by its first keeper, JP Rademuller, who was allegedly killed for his bootlegged beer. It's at the southwestern corner of Hanlan's Point.