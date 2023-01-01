St Andrew by-the-Lake Anglican Church

An 1884 Stick-style church with striking stained-glass windows, St Andrew by-the-lake sits at the eastern end of Centre Island. It originally stood near present-day Gibraltar Point Beach but was moved in 1961 to create public lands. (Many homes in the same area were bulldozed.) In order to move the structure without breaking its windows, the church was sawn in half and moved in two pieces – a feat in any time! Jazz and classical concerts are occasionally held here.