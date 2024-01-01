Centre Island Beach

Toronto Islands

LoginSave

On the south side of Centre Island, this is the busiest and least scenic of the islands' beaches. A big, rocky surf break keeps the water calm – perfect if you have little ones, but kind of an eyesore. Nearby there's a handful of kiosks selling quick eats, as well as a recommended bike-rental shop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Distillery shining at night. Historic district built in 1832 in Toronto Currently one of the major tourist attractions with many shops restaurants and art galleries Toronto Ontario Canada 2008

    Distillery District

    2.54 MILES

    Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…

  • October 15, 2013: Exterior of the Royal Ontario Museum on a sunny day.

    Royal Ontario Museum

    3.73 MILES

    Opened in 1914, the multidisciplinary ROM is Canada's biggest natural-history museum and one of the largest museums in North America. You'll either love…

  • Toronto city skyline at twilight, Canada.

    CN Tower

    1.96 MILES

    Dominating Toronto's skyline, the CN Tower is a marvel. At a height of 553 metres, the communications spire stands over the city like a beacon. Queues can…

  • Exterior of Hockey Hall of Fame.

    Hockey Hall of Fame

    2.18 MILES

    The mecca of Canada's national sport, the Hockey Hall of Fame is a Canadian institution. Even those unfamiliar with the rough, super-fast sport are likely…

  • Spring is such a gorgeous time of year to visit the amazing High Park of Toronto. Many people do enjoy warm sun on the hill and celebrate spring in the park.

    High Park

    4.94 MILES

    Toronto's favorite green space is a wonderful spot to unfurl a picnic blanket, swim, play tennis, bike around, skate on 14-hectare Grenadier Pond or – in…

  • St Lawrence Market.

    St Lawrence Market Complex

    2.3 MILES

    Old York's sensational St Lawrence Market has been a neighborhood meeting place for over two centuries. The restored, high-trussed 1845 South Market…

  • Henry Moore sculpture - Art Gallery of Ontario ( AGO ), Toronto

    Art Gallery of Ontario

    2.78 MILES

    The AGO houses collections both excellent and extensive (bring your stamina). Renovations of the facade, designed by the revered Frank Gehry and completed…

  • McMichael Canadian Art Collection, an art gallery with a focus on the Group of Seven

    McMichael Canadian Art Collection

    19.84 MILES

    Handcrafted buildings (including painter Tom Thomson’s cabin, moved from its original location), set amid 40 hectares of conservation trails, contain…

View more attractions

Nearby Toronto Islands attractions

1. Centreville Amusement Park

0.33 MILES

From Centre Island ferry terminal, wander past the information booth to quaint Centreville's antique carousel, goofy golf course, miniature train and…

2. St Andrew by-the-Lake Anglican Church

0.39 MILES

An 1884 Stick-style church with striking stained-glass windows, St Andrew by-the-lake sits at the eastern end of Centre Island. It originally stood near…

3. Gibraltar Point Beach

0.59 MILES

Gibraltar Point is a pleasant little beach backed by small sand dunes and beach grass. It's less frequented than other island beaches, making it a bit…

4. Hanlan's Point Beach

1.01 MILES

Beyond the tennis courts and a fragile ecosystem of low-lying dunes sustaining rare species, Hanlan's Point Beach has 'clothing-optional' status,…

5. Hanlan's Point

1.12 MILES

West of Centre Island, the island of Hanlan's Point is named after world-champion sculler 'Ned' Hanlan (1855–1904), a member of the first family to…

6. Ward's Island

1.43 MILES

The most residential of the Toronto Islands, Ward's has funky old houses crowded together and narrow pedestrian- and cyclist-only streets. At the island's…

7. Ward's Island Beach

1.49 MILES

Arguably the prettiest beach on the Toronto Islands, this is a long, curving shoreline with tawny sand and views of boats sailing past. Lifeguards are on…

8. Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery

1.6 MILES

Easily recognized by its painted smokestack, the Power Plant gallery is just that: a former power plant transformed into Toronto's premier gallery of…