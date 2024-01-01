On the south side of Centre Island, this is the busiest and least scenic of the islands' beaches. A big, rocky surf break keeps the water calm – perfect if you have little ones, but kind of an eyesore. Nearby there's a handful of kiosks selling quick eats, as well as a recommended bike-rental shop.
Centre Island Beach
Toronto Islands
Nearby Toronto Islands attractions
0.33 MILES
From Centre Island ferry terminal, wander past the information booth to quaint Centreville's antique carousel, goofy golf course, miniature train and…
2. St Andrew by-the-Lake Anglican Church
0.39 MILES
An 1884 Stick-style church with striking stained-glass windows, St Andrew by-the-lake sits at the eastern end of Centre Island. It originally stood near…
0.59 MILES
Gibraltar Point is a pleasant little beach backed by small sand dunes and beach grass. It's less frequented than other island beaches, making it a bit…
1.01 MILES
Beyond the tennis courts and a fragile ecosystem of low-lying dunes sustaining rare species, Hanlan's Point Beach has 'clothing-optional' status,…
1.12 MILES
West of Centre Island, the island of Hanlan's Point is named after world-champion sculler 'Ned' Hanlan (1855–1904), a member of the first family to…
1.43 MILES
The most residential of the Toronto Islands, Ward's has funky old houses crowded together and narrow pedestrian- and cyclist-only streets. At the island's…
1.49 MILES
Arguably the prettiest beach on the Toronto Islands, this is a long, curving shoreline with tawny sand and views of boats sailing past. Lifeguards are on…
8. Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery
1.6 MILES
Easily recognized by its painted smokestack, the Power Plant gallery is just that: a former power plant transformed into Toronto's premier gallery of…