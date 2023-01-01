West of Centre Island, the island of Hanlan's Point is named after world-champion sculler 'Ned' Hanlan (1855–1904), a member of the first family to permanently settle here; his statue overlooks the ferry dock. Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run here in 1914 while playing minor-league baseball in the long-since-demolished stadium – the ball drowned in Lake Ontario, the ultimate souvenir lost forever! The island is also home to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and a clothing-optional beach.