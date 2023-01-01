Marina Park

The focus of exciting development plans, Thunder Bay's marina area is a pedestrianized haven of parkland, fountains, footpaths, a skate park and public art. Pick up the free Public Art Walking Tour Guide, covering the many installations along the waterfront, from the tourist offices (or download it from www.visitthunderbay.com/en/see-and-do/public-art-walking-tour.aspx). Outdoor movies, concerts and festivals take place here in summer.

The area is also known as Prince Arthur's Landing or just the plain old waterfront. Access it from downtown over the blue pedestrian bridge at the eastern end of Red River Rd, near the Pagoda Information Center.