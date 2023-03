About 25km west of Thunder Bay, just off Hwy 11/17, you'll find the spectacular 40m-high Kakabeka Falls, one of Ontario's highest waterfalls and the source of many local legends. The moody chute is most powerful in early spring during the thaw, or after heavy rains. There are hiking trails and campsites ($37 to $42), with provisions available nearby in the small village of Kakabeka Falls.