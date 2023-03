Mt McKay rises 350m over Thunder Bay, offering sweeping views of the region’s patchwork of rugged pines and swollen rock formations. The lookout is part of the Fort William First Nation reserve, and reveals its most majestic moments in the evening when the valley is but a sea of blinking lights. An easy walking trail ascends 175m from the viewing area to the top of the mountain. Watch your step while climbing – the shale rock can cause tumbles.