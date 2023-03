Thunder Bay has a population of well over 10,000 Finnish Canadians, descended from immigrants who began arriving in the late 19th century. Locals happily honor this heritage by taking saunas and eating pancakes. In this historical Finnish district around the intersection of Bay and Algoma Sts, you will see Scandinavian shops and businesses and perhaps hear older people speaking Finnish.

Complete the experience by stopping for pancakes at nearby Hoito Restaurant.