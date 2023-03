Visit this mine, 60km east of Thunder Bay, and pick your very own purple chunk of amethyst, Ontario's official gemstone, in the public digging area. While pulling into the parking lot, you may notice that the gravel has a faint indigo hue, a testament to the fact that the area is truly overflowing with these semiprecious pieces.

Three other mines in the Thunder Bay area offer free admission, but this is Canada's largest amethyst deposit, discovered in 1955.