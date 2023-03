Ouimet Canyon, just 12km off Hwy 17, is a treacherous crevasse up to 200m wide, scoured out by ice and wind during the last Ice Age. A microclimate has formed at the bottom, 150m below, which supports a small collection of rare arctic-alpine plants. A 1km loop and two lookout platforms hug the jagged bluffs, offering views that will make your knees tremble. Camping is prohibited.