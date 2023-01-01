Fort William Historical Park

French voyageurs, Scottish gentlemen and Ojibwe scuttle about while re-enacting life in the early 1800s at this historical park. From 1803 to 1821, Fort William was the headquarters of the North West Company. Eventually the business was absorbed by the Hudson's Bay Company and the region's importance as a trading center declined. Today the large heritage center offers 46 reconstructed historic buildings stuffed with entertaining and antiquated props such as muskets, pelts and birch-bark canoes.