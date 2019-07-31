Getty Images/Flickr RF

Georgian Bay

A vast realm of blues and greens, Georgian Bay is a land of infinite dreaming. Summer breezes blow gently along sandy shores. Maples ignite in the fall and thick pines quiver at winter's frosty kiss. These ethereal landscapes inspired Canada's best-known painters and today the bay remains home to scores of thriving artistic communities.

In the bay's southern arc sits Wasaga Beach, the longest freshwater beach in the world. Neighboring Collingwood and Blue Mountain are home to the province's most popular winter skiing.

Heading north on its western shore from Owen Sound, the magnificent Bruce Peninsula is famed for its jagged limestone outcrops, shimmering cliffs and craggy beaches. It boasts tiny but impressive Tobermory and, beyond, Manitoulin Island. Linger here for a few days if you can.

Explore Georgian Bay

  • B

    Bruce Peninsula National Park

    Much of the area just south of Tobermory is protected by this national park, flaunting some of Ontario's finest assets: the Niagara Escarpment, 1000-year…

  • H

    Huronia Museum

    Don't be fooled by the dated building or displays – this museum has an impressive collection of artifacts, many related to the region's maritime history…

  • G

    Grey Roots Museum & Archives

    About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…

  • S

    Ste-Marie among the Hurons

    Costumed staff members dote on visitors to this reconstructed 17th-century Jesuit mission, offering stories about hardship and torture with a cheerful…

  • F

    Fathom Five National Marine Park

    Established to protect the numerous shipwrecks, lighthouses and islands around Tobermory, this was the first park of its kind in Canada. Though the 22…

  • S

    Stockey Centre & Bobby Orr Hall of Fame

    For the uninitiated: local legend and hockey hero Bobby Orr forever changed the role of defensemen with his awesome offensive prowess. At his huge modern…

  • P

    Perivale Gallery

    This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…

  • P

    Providence Bay Beach

    Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…

  • O

    Ojibwe Cultural Foundation

    You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Georgian Bay.

