Georgian Bay
A vast realm of blues and greens, Georgian Bay is a land of infinite dreaming. Summer breezes blow gently along sandy shores. Maples ignite in the fall and thick pines quiver at winter's frosty kiss. These ethereal landscapes inspired Canada's best-known painters and today the bay remains home to scores of thriving artistic communities.
In the bay's southern arc sits Wasaga Beach, the longest freshwater beach in the world. Neighboring Collingwood and Blue Mountain are home to the province's most popular winter skiing.
Heading north on its western shore from Owen Sound, the magnificent Bruce Peninsula is famed for its jagged limestone outcrops, shimmering cliffs and craggy beaches. It boasts tiny but impressive Tobermory and, beyond, Manitoulin Island. Linger here for a few days if you can.
Explore Georgian Bay
- BBruce Peninsula National Park
- HHuronia Museum
Don't be fooled by the dated building or displays – this museum has an impressive collection of artifacts, many related to the region's maritime history…
- GGrey Roots Museum & Archives
About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…
- SSte-Marie among the Hurons
Costumed staff members dote on visitors to this reconstructed 17th-century Jesuit mission, offering stories about hardship and torture with a cheerful…
- FFathom Five National Marine Park
Established to protect the numerous shipwrecks, lighthouses and islands around Tobermory, this was the first park of its kind in Canada. Though the 22…
- SStockey Centre & Bobby Orr Hall of Fame
For the uninitiated: local legend and hockey hero Bobby Orr forever changed the role of defensemen with his awesome offensive prowess. At his huge modern…
- PPerivale Gallery
This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…
- PProvidence Bay Beach
Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…
- OOjibwe Cultural Foundation
You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…
See
