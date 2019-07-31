The strategic importance of Annapolis Royal, particularly its access to the Annapolis River, led to decades of conflict, mostly centered on this…
Annapolis Valley
Historically, the fertile and sparsely populated Annapolis Valley was known as the breadbasket of colonial Canada. Today, the region still produces much of Nova Scotia's fresh produce, especially apples, but the real excitement surrounds the growth of the valley's wine industry. The valley's vineyards, which boast a similar latitude to that of Bordeaux, France, have taken advantage of the sandy soil and reconnected with the area's French roots.
Regional highlights include the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival in late May, visits to the Fundy coast at Annapolis Royal for tidal vistas over patchwork farmland, the vibrant and spirited town of Wolfville, and taking a moment to contemplate the past while gazing upon the World Heritage landscape of Grand Pré.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Annapolis Valley.
See
Fort Anne National Historic Site
The strategic importance of Annapolis Royal, particularly its access to the Annapolis River, led to decades of conflict, mostly centered on this…
See
Grand Pré National Historic Site
This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…
See
Tangled Garden
A one-woman passion project, these glorious terraced gardens are a must-see for horticulturalists. Split into a series of 'rooms' by hedges of beech, box…
See
Lightfoot & Wolfville
This organic, biodynamic winery has a fast-growing reputation across Nova Scotia and beyond, producing vintages ranging from a bubbly rosé and blanc de…
See
Luckett Vineyards
One of the best destination wineries in the region, Luckett has palatial views over the vines and hillsides down to the Bay of Fundy cliffs. After…
See
Port Royal National Historic Site
Some 14km northwest of Annapolis Royal, Port Royal National Historic Site is the location of one of the earliest permanent European settlements in North…
See
Domaine de Grand Pré
A great destination winery and one of the best known in the province, Domaine de Grand Pré has a delicious spicy muscat and a nice sparkling Champlain…
See
Annapolis Royal Historic Gardens
These gorgeous gardens cover a rambling 6.5 hectares and have various themed areas, such as an Acadian kitchen garden one might have seen in the late…
See
Prescott House Museum
This museum is housed in what is considered to be one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in Nova Scotia: the former home of the…
