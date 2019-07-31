Historically, the fertile and sparsely populated Annapolis Valley was known as the breadbasket of colonial Canada. Today, the region still produces much of Nova Scotia's fresh produce, especially apples, but the real excitement surrounds the growth of the valley's wine industry. The valley's vineyards, which boast a similar latitude to that of Bordeaux, France, have taken advantage of the sandy soil and reconnected with the area's French roots.

Regional highlights include the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival in late May, visits to the Fundy coast at Annapolis Royal for tidal vistas over patchwork farmland, the vibrant and spirited town of Wolfville, and taking a moment to contemplate the past while gazing upon the World Heritage landscape of Grand Pré.