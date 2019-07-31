Getty Images/All Canada Photos

Annapolis Valley

Historically, the fertile and sparsely populated Annapolis Valley was known as the breadbasket of colonial Canada. Today, the region still produces much of Nova Scotia's fresh produce, especially apples, but the real excitement surrounds the growth of the valley's wine industry. The valley's vineyards, which boast a similar latitude to that of Bordeaux, France, have taken advantage of the sandy soil and reconnected with the area's French roots.

Regional highlights include the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival in late May, visits to the Fundy coast at Annapolis Royal for tidal vistas over patchwork farmland, the vibrant and spirited town of Wolfville, and taking a moment to contemplate the past while gazing upon the World Heritage landscape of Grand Pré.

Explore Annapolis Valley

  • F

    Fort Anne National Historic Site

    The strategic importance of Annapolis Royal, particularly its access to the Annapolis River, led to decades of conflict, mostly centered on this…

  • G

    Grand Pré National Historic Site

    This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…

  • T

    Tangled Garden

    A one-woman passion project, these glorious terraced gardens are a must-see for horticulturalists. Split into a series of 'rooms' by hedges of beech, box…

  • L

    Lightfoot & Wolfville

    This organic, biodynamic winery has a fast-growing reputation across Nova Scotia and beyond, producing vintages ranging from a bubbly rosé and blanc de…

  • L

    Luckett Vineyards

    One of the best destination wineries in the region, Luckett has palatial views over the vines and hillsides down to the Bay of Fundy cliffs. After…

  • P

    Port Royal National Historic Site

    Some 14km northwest of Annapolis Royal, Port Royal National Historic Site is the location of one of the earliest permanent European settlements in North…

  • D

    Domaine de Grand Pré

    A great destination winery and one of the best known in the province, Domaine de Grand Pré has a delicious spicy muscat and a nice sparkling Champlain…

  • A

    Annapolis Royal Historic Gardens

    These gorgeous gardens cover a rambling 6.5 hectares and have various themed areas, such as an Acadian kitchen garden one might have seen in the late…

  • P

    Prescott House Museum

    This museum is housed in what is considered to be one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in Nova Scotia: the former home of the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Annapolis Valley.

  • See

    Fort Anne National Historic Site

    The strategic importance of Annapolis Royal, particularly its access to the Annapolis River, led to decades of conflict, mostly centered on this…

  • See

    Grand Pré National Historic Site

    This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…

  • See

    Tangled Garden

    A one-woman passion project, these glorious terraced gardens are a must-see for horticulturalists. Split into a series of 'rooms' by hedges of beech, box…

  • See

    Lightfoot & Wolfville

    This organic, biodynamic winery has a fast-growing reputation across Nova Scotia and beyond, producing vintages ranging from a bubbly rosé and blanc de…

  • See

    Luckett Vineyards

    One of the best destination wineries in the region, Luckett has palatial views over the vines and hillsides down to the Bay of Fundy cliffs. After…

  • See

    Port Royal National Historic Site

    Some 14km northwest of Annapolis Royal, Port Royal National Historic Site is the location of one of the earliest permanent European settlements in North…

  • See

    Domaine de Grand Pré

    A great destination winery and one of the best known in the province, Domaine de Grand Pré has a delicious spicy muscat and a nice sparkling Champlain…

  • See

    Annapolis Royal Historic Gardens

    These gorgeous gardens cover a rambling 6.5 hectares and have various themed areas, such as an Acadian kitchen garden one might have seen in the late…

  • See

    Prescott House Museum

    This museum is housed in what is considered to be one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in Nova Scotia: the former home of the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Annapolis Valley

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.