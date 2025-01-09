Why Toronto is the best place to go

Anna Haines has lived in Barbados, New York City and Montreal, but she keeps returning to her native birthplace of Toronto. Playing on the beach as a kid and taking the subway downtown to high school every day as a teenager, from a young age she’s appreciated the diversity of experiences and cultures the city offers. It’s for this reason she’s proud to call Toronto home.

A global village unlike any city in the world

When people think of Canada, they think of its natural beauty. So it’s no surprise Vancouver – a city cradled by mountains and ocean – gets all the glory. Vancouver might be a pretty package, but it’s an empty vessel when compared to Toronto, which was named one of the world’s top 25 cities this year (Vancouver placed 50th). What the country’s largest city lacks in picture-perfect scenery, it makes up for in character, largely thanks to its people. Over half of Toronto’s more than 6 million people is a visible minority. Vancouver has a large minority population too, but Toronto’s is much more diverse, with over 200 languages spoken in the city. This cultural plurality makes a trip to Toronto one filled with unexpected discoveries and one-of-a-kind experiences that will make you feel like you’re in another country, or better yet, a city unlike any you’ve visited before.

Learn more about history of at one of the 60+ museums, like the Royal Ontario Museum, in Toronto. Shutterstock

A city rich with history

As you fly into Vancouver and Toronto, you’ll notice they both have a shiny façade. But once on the ground (which is notoriously clean in both cities), Toronto’s longer history of 231 years (compared to 138 years in Vancouver) becomes clear in its storied red brick buildings and charming Victorian houses. You can eat your way through St. Lawrence Market – which opened in 1803, long before Vancouver was even a city – or take a ghost tour through Old Town, the city’s founding neighborhood that boasts one of the largest concentrations of 19th century buildings in the province. Vancouver might have old Gastown, but in Toronto, you’ll find pockets of history all over the city.

Canada’s cultural center

History buffs will also appreciate Toronto’s 60+ museums, more than double the number you’ll find in Vancouver. With its eye-catching glass exterior, the standout is the Art Gallery of Ontario, one of the largest museums in North America. Walk north and you can explore the more than six million objects on display at the Royal Ontario Museum, which opened its doors in 1914, or the world’s largest footwear collection at the Bata Shoe Museum. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg – every night of the week, you can find some of the country’s best music, dance and acting taking place throughout the city, from the understated corner cocktail bar to the grand stages of storied venues like Massey Hall – a National Historic Site of Canada dating back to 1894. Even if you’re not attending a show yourself, you can feel the city’s streets brimming with energy come nightfall. I am not sure you say the same walking around downtown Vancouver after 8pm.

Despite its size, getting around by foot is a great way to explore the city of Toronto. Shutterstock

A walkable city

Speaking of walking – good luck seeing much of Vancouver by foot. As someone who doesn’t drive, whenever I visit Vancouver, I can only see one or two neighborhoods before I need to hop in a car. Both cities love to complain about the traffic, but at least Toronto’s alternatives – walking or public transit – are better developed. In Vancouver, there is no shortage of beautiful walks in the form of mountain hikes, but in Toronto, a walk through one (or several) of its 158 neighborhoods offers the opportunity to learn something new and delight your senses.

A culinary adventure

Much of a city’s sensory delight comes from food, another area where Toronto wins. OK Vancouver has exceptional seafood and Asian food, but Toronto’s diversity lends itself to greater variety and specificity. Toronto boasts two Chinatowns and two unofficial Koreatowns, each serving regional cuisine, and plenty of Southeast Asian restaurants to satisfy your cravings for Vietnamese bánh mì or Filipino lumpia. In the city’s East End, you can dig into an Ethiopian platter with soft injera or marvel at the flaming saganaki in Greektown, while in the West End, you’ll find Tibetan food in Parkdale and buzzy restaurants thinking outside the box with multicultural dishes like jerk chicken chow mein. And that’s just the city’s inner core – venture further afield to the Greater Toronto Area (known as the GTA) and you’ll find authentic cooking from pretty much any country you desire.

Spring is a perfect time to visit High Park, when the sun shines and flowers begin to bloom. Katrin Ray Shumakov/Getty Images

Secret outdoor treasures

Finally, Vancouver’s greatest selling point might be its nature, but Torontonians know our outdoor spaces are our greatest secret. One of my most treasured places in the city is Woodbine Beach, a 37-acre swimmable beach that is much warmer than Vancouver’s waters in the summer. It’s one of Toronto’s several beaches that offer a relaxed respite from the urban rush. Then there’s our 1500 parks and more than 150 ravines (the largest city ravine system in the world), accessible by the many trails you’ll find Torontonians walking, running and cycling year-round.

So, next time you’re travelling to Canada, skip the obvious choice and choose the city that has something for everyone.

Why Vancouver is the best place to go

Bianca Bujan is a born-and-raised Vancouverite who loves to share stories about the outdoor adventures, cultural sites, and culinary delights found in her hometown – from the coastline to the forest canopy. She’s a Lonely Planet contributor and author of several guidebooks including the latest edition of Pocket Vancouver.

The Science World waterfront at False Creek in Vancouver. Songquan Deng/Shutterstock

A very livable city

City slickers may get swept up by Toronto’s towering skyscrapers and fast-paced feel, and I get it, there’s definitely an appeal to the buzzing big city that’s often referred to as the “New York of Canada”. Vancouver, on the other hand, is lauded for its laid-back lifestyle, where the West Coast vibe pairs perfectly with the natural surroundings. Vancouver is like Toronto’s younger, prettier sister, and she has a great personality too. While the scenery is no doubt stunning, Vancouver is more than just a pretty place. Its cultural and culinary diversity shines equally as bright. Plus Vancouver is known for its livability, taking 5th place as the world’s most liveable city in 2023 (Toronto ranked ninth), and regularly ranks higher in culture and environment compared to Toronto when it comes to overall quality of living. The crowds are smaller, the green spaces are greater (and closer), and the urban and outdoor offerings are endless.

Discover unexpected sights in Vancouver's majestic Stanley Park. Shutterstock

Nature next door

Let’s start with the most obvious draw: natural beauty is what people picture first when they think of visiting Vancouver. Sure, Toronto is also pretty, but nothing beats Vancouver’s proximity to nature, with the city literally immersed in lush landscapes. From downtown Vancouver, you can see views of the majestic mountains hovering above the towering trees of Stanley Park, reflected in the sparkling sea that sits steps from downtown; it’s like a painting coming to life before your eyes.

If you time it just right, you can kick off your day with a coffee in the city and a browse through the shops, followed by a kayak on the water or a cycle along the Stanley Park seawall. Then, you can pop up to Grouse Mountain, located less than 30 minutes by car from downtown, to ski the snowy slopes as the sun sets. You certainly can’t squeeze that all into one day in Toronto! Scenic day trips to Bowen Island, the Sunshine Coast, and Vancouver Island are accessible for those looking to venture out from Vancouver in search of even more nature-immersive adventures.

When comparing the two cities, weather is also a factor. Toronto has harsh cold winters and hot humid summers, while Vancouver’s climate is pleasingly mild year round. Sure, we have rain, but that doesn’t stifle the stunning surroundings. In the spring, Vancouver blooms with bouquets of blush as over 40,000 cherry blossom trees line the streets, parks, and waterfront walkways – originally gifted from Japan back in the 1930s as a symbol of friendship. And in the fall, nature really shows off as colorful foliage crowns the city.

Granville Island Public Market is home to over 100 vendors offering fresh seafood, meats, sweets and European specialty foods. Julien Hautcoeur/Shutterstock

Cultural connections

Situated on the unceded traditional territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, the city now known as Vancouver prides itself in honoring the people who first called the land home, with immersive Indigenous experiences showcased throughout the city. You’ll find cultural sites like the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art – Canada’s first and only public art gallery dedicated to contemporary Northwest Coast art, Indigenous dining like Salmon & Bannock, the city’s first Indigenous owned and operated restaurant, and nature tours with Indigenous-led guides through operators like Talaysay Tours.

Vancouver is a main gateway for trans-Pacific travel, so it’s not surprising that it’s home to the largest Chinese community outside of Asia, with 60% of the population in Richmond (a nearby suburb that’s home to the Vancouver International Airport) claiming Chinese heritage. As a result, the city’s culinary scene showcases some of the best regional Asian cuisine found outside the continent. You’ll find the Richmond Night Market here – the largest of its kind in North America, and the sushi in the city is next-level. The California roll is said to have been invented here back in the 1970s by renowned chef Tojo (his restaurant was favored by the late Anthony Bourdain).

Vancouver also has a large Middle Eastern and South Asian population, showcased in the festivals and food offerings found throughout town. As a result, hyper-regional cuisine has contributed to the growing global appreciation for dishes like butter chicken and falafel, thanks to popular places like Vij’s and Nuba.

Green city goals

While the city is literally draped in green, it’s also the birthplace of many global green initiatives. The world's first all-electric commercial seaplane took flight here via Harbour Air in 2019 – a major feat for short-haul aviation. Vancouver Convention Centre’s Living Roof, built in 2009, is one of the largest in North America, setting global sustainability standards, and the first driverless transit system in North America, the Skytrain, set a benchmark back in 1985, and is still one of the longest in the world (following Dubai and Singapore). Greenpeace, a global environmental movement, was also born in the city back in 1971. Vancouver placed 8th as one of the greenest cities in the world, and has committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

Visit Vancouver for the vibrant food scene, the verdant landscapes, and the breathtaking views, and you’ll find that the varied offerings and friendly faces found here make this the best choice for your Canadian escape.