Northern Ontario

'Big' is a theme in Northern Ontario. The area is so vast that it could fit six Englands and still have room for a Scotland or two. Industry is big here, too: most of the world's silver and nickel ore comes from local mines, while boundless forests have made the region a key timber producer. What's not so big is the local population; as of the most recent census, none of the cities have over 100,000 residents.

Two main highways weave an intersecting course across the province. Hwy 17 (the Trans-Canada) unveils the area's scenic pièce de résistance, the northern crest over Lake Superior. From Sudbury, misty fjord-like passages hide isolated beaches among dense thickets of pine, cedar and birch. Further north, Hwy 11 traverses through Cochrane – where the Polar Bear Express connects to Moosonee – to Thunder Bay, the intersection of the two highways.

Explore Northern Ontario

  • K

    Killarney Provincial Park

    Killarney is often called the crown jewel of the Ontario park system, and is considered to be one of the finest kayaking destinations in the world…

  • Science North

    After passing through a tunnel dug deep within the 2.5-billion-year-old Canadian Shield, work your way down through the spiral of exciting hands-on…

  • Fort William Historical Park

    French voyageurs, Scottish gentlemen and Ojibwe scuttle about while re-enacting life in the early 1800s at this historical park. From 1803 to 1821, Fort…

  • Lake Superior Provincial Park

    Lake Superior Provincial Park protects 1600 sq km of misty fjord-like passages, thick evergreen forest and tranquil sandy coves that feel like they've…

  • P

    Pukaskwa National Park

    With only 4km of roads within its 1878-sq-km expanse, visitors to Ontario's only wilderness national park have to explore via hiking or paddling. It's…

  • S

    Sleeping Giant Provincial Park

    Seen across the lake from Thunder Bay, the jagged Sleeping Giant Peninsula resembles a large reclining man. Its rugged, forested terrain has been…

  • S

    Slate Islands

    Drop by the town of Terrace Bay (www.terracebay.ca) and catch a boat (return from $165 each with four people) 13km to this outstanding archipelago, which…

  • P

    Polar Bear Habitat & Heritage Village

    Despite all the polar bear talk, there are no wild polar bears in the region. This center, the world's largest polar bear facility and the only one with…

  • M

    Marina Park

    The focus of exciting development plans, Thunder Bay's marina area is a pedestrianized haven of parkland, fountains, footpaths, a skate park and public…

