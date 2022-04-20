The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…
Niagara Peninsula
Jutting east from Hamilton and forming a natural divide between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, the Niagara Peninsula is a legitimate tourist hot spot. Though many see only the falls and Clifton Hill on a day tour from Toronto, there's lots to explore here. Consider a several-day visit to fully experience the delights of the peninsula.
Water flows from Lake Erie, 100m higher than Lake Ontario, via two avenues: stepping down steadily through the locks along the Welland Canal, or surging over Niagara Falls in a reckless, swollen torrent. A steep limestone escarpment jags along the spine of the peninsula, generating a unique microclimate. Humid and often frost free, this is prime terrain for viticulture, a fact not lost on the award-winning wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Explore Niagara Peninsula
- Horseshoe Falls
The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…
- SSkylon Tower
The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…
- TTawse Winery
An elegant tasting room on a gorgeous landscaped vineyard that integrates organic and biodynamic farming to eliminate the use of insecticides, fungicides…
- CCreekside Estate Winery
Stop at this hipster-ish winery, where you can tour the crush pad and underground cellars. Afterwards, enjoy a picnic lunch in the vineyard, blanket and…
- SStratus
Stratus, south of Niagara-on-the-Lake, is a sleek, modern affair – the first building in Canada to earn LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design)…
- TTable Rock
The prime falls-watching spot is Table Rock, poised just meters from the drop of Horseshoe Falls, the main attraction of the Niagara Falls. Though it can…
- AAmerican Falls
Along the New York side, next to Bridal Veil Falls, this waterfall forms an impressive 260-meter-wide curtain of rushing white water. During the day,…
- BBridal Veil Falls
Rushing waters between Luna and Goat islands create this waterfall on the US side, just 17-meters wide. The falls form a perfect, full (and namesake)…
- NNiagara Falls History Museum
A complete change of pace from the sights near the falls, this museum uses multi-media displays and artifacts to explore the history of Niagara Falls. The…
