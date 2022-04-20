Niagara Peninsula

Jutting east from Hamilton and forming a natural divide between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, the Niagara Peninsula is a legitimate tourist hot spot. Though many see only the falls and Clifton Hill on a day tour from Toronto, there's lots to explore here. Consider a several-day visit to fully experience the delights of the peninsula.

Water flows from Lake Erie, 100m higher than Lake Ontario, via two avenues: stepping down steadily through the locks along the Welland Canal, or surging over Niagara Falls in a reckless, swollen torrent. A steep limestone escarpment jags along the spine of the peninsula, generating a unique microclimate. Humid and often frost free, this is prime terrain for viticulture, a fact not lost on the award-winning wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Explore Niagara Peninsula

  • Horseshoe Falls

    The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…

  • S

    Skylon Tower

    The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…

  • T

    Tawse Winery

    An elegant tasting room on a gorgeous landscaped vineyard that integrates organic and biodynamic farming to eliminate the use of insecticides, fungicides…

  • C

    Creekside Estate Winery

    Stop at this hipster-ish winery, where you can tour the crush pad and underground cellars. Afterwards, enjoy a picnic lunch in the vineyard, blanket and…

  • S

    Stratus

    Stratus, south of Niagara-on-the-Lake, is a sleek, modern affair – the first building in Canada to earn LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design)…

  • T

    Table Rock

    The prime falls-watching spot is Table Rock, poised just meters from the drop of Horseshoe Falls, the main attraction of the Niagara Falls. Though it can…

  • A

    American Falls

    Along the New York side, next to Bridal Veil Falls, this waterfall forms an impressive 260-meter-wide curtain of rushing white water. During the day,…

  • B

    Bridal Veil Falls

    Rushing waters between Luna and Goat islands create this waterfall on the US side, just 17-meters wide. The falls form a perfect, full (and namesake)…

  • N

    Niagara Falls History Museum

    A complete change of pace from the sights near the falls, this museum uses multi-media displays and artifacts to explore the history of Niagara Falls. The…

