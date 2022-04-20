The National Gallery is a work of art in itself: its striking ensemble of pink granite and glass spires echoes the ornate copper-topped towers of the…
Eastern Ontario
Eastern Ontario encompasses the countryside east of Toronto as far as the Québec border. Within weekending distance of Toronto, Prince Edward County's fertile pastures support a long farming tradition and young wine industry. Travelers journeying on the busy Hwy 401 should detour through this scenic, culinary and historic realm.
For museums, history and urban vibes, head to Kingston, the first capital of modern-day Canada, and of course today's vibrant capital, Ottawa. East of Kingston is the Thousand Islands region, a foggy archipelago of lonely isles along the deep St Lawrence Seaway, where the towns of Gananoque and Brockville have a genteel Victorian feel.
Eastern Ontario's natural beauty extends to the interior, which overflows with scenic parks and preserves. Algonquin Provincial Park is the area's flagship domain, offering unparalleled canoeing and wildlife spotting among towering jack pines and lakes. Similar topography extends to the Haliburton Highlands, Kawarthas and Land O' Lakes.
Explore Eastern Ontario
- National Gallery of Canada
The National Gallery is a work of art in itself: its striking ensemble of pink granite and glass spires echoes the ornate copper-topped towers of the…
- Boldt Castle
This lavish turn-of-the-century island castle in the middle of the St Lawrence is only around 25km from Gananoque, but technically in the USA, so you'll…
- CCanadian Canoe Museum
Displaying the world's largest collection of canoes and kayaks, this museum is a must-visit. The phenomenal display of around 150 canoes (500 are stacked…
- 11000 Islands Tower
Just east of Ivy Lea, some 20km from Gananoque, a series of soaring bridges links Ontario to New York State, USA, over several islands. Halfway across,…
- Canadian Museum of History
Allow plenty of time to experience this high-tech, must-see museum across the river, in Hull, Québec. Documenting the history of Canada through a range of…
- Canadian War Museum
Fascinating displays twist through the labyrinthine interior of this sculpture-like, modern museum, tracing Canada's military history with the nation's…
- EExperience Akwesasne Welcome Centre
Pop into this small interpretive center on Cornwall Island, between the bridge to the US border post and the bridge back to the Canadian mainland, to…
- TThousand Islands National Park
On the Thousand Islands Pkwy south of Mallorytown, you'll find the Mallorytown Landing Visitors Centre for the Thousand Islands National Park, which…
- Parliament Hill
Vast, yawning archways, copper-topped turrets and Gothic-Revival gargoyles dominate the facade of the stunning lime-and-sandstone parliament buildings…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Ontario.
