This jam-packed community museum is like a 100-year-old attic turned inside-out. It illuminates the area's rugged pioneer days with dioramas, glass cases, clothing and old newspapers. Check out Moss Cottage in the museum grounds – built in 1869, it's the oldest residence west of Victoria – and the Douglas fir cut-out that's older than 1200 years. The museum shares the same building and hours as the visitor center.