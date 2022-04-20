The large island of Koh Thmei is part of Ream National Park. It was once slated for a major development, including a bridge to the mainland, but as…
The Southern Islands
Cambodia's southern islands are the tropical Shangri-La many travellers have been seeking – as yet untouched by the mega-resorts that have sprouted across southern Thailand. Many of the islands have been tagged for major development by well-connected foreign investors, but the big boys have been slow to press go, paving the way for DIY development to move in with rustic bungalow resorts.
That's not to say that all small-scale development is fine. Koh Rong, in particular, has changed dramatically in the past couple of years due to unchecked construction in the Koh Tuch area. But for the most part, Cambodia's islands are still paradise the way you imagined it: endless crescents of powdered-sugary-soft sand, hammocks swaying in the breeze, photogenic fishing villages on stilts, technicolour sunsets and the patter of raindrops on thatch as you slumber. It seems too good to last, so enjoy it while it does.
Explore The Southern Islands
- KKoh Thmei
The large island of Koh Thmei is part of Ream National Park. It was once slated for a major development, including a bridge to the mainland, but as…
- LLong Set Beach
Past the Koh Tuch Beach headland (near Treehouse Bungalows) is Long Set Beach. Walk another half-hour along the sand and encounter little more than hermit…
- SSaracen Bay
Saracen Bay is an almost impossibly beautiful 2.5km-long crescent of white sand on the island's east coast, lined by two dozen or so resorts. Saracen Bay…
- SSunset Beach
This idyllic swath of sand is home to just a few resorts that are all quite lovely. It's a 30-minute hike (sneakers necessary) here from Saracen Bay, or…
- SSok San Beach
On the west side of the island is Koh Rong's finest beach, a 7km, almost empty stretch of drop-dead-gorgeous white sand. Sok San village at the northern…
- CCoconut Beach
At the easternmost point of the island, this jungle-clad, white-sand cove is roughly two hours from Koh Tuch on foot along the coast or 30 minutes by moto…
- KKoh Tuch Beach
The wide sweep of Koh Tuch Beach extends for about 1km northeast from Koh Tuch village pier and gets lovelier the further out you go. We do not recommend…
- PPolice Beach
Named because the island's police station is located here, Police Beach, just south of Koh Tuch, hosts wild all-night parties on Wednesdays and Saturdays,…
