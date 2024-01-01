Lumkut is a large crater lake hemmed in by dense forest on all sides, similar to the more illustrious and accessible Boeng Yeak Lom. To get to the lake, turn south off the highway to O'Yadaw about 33km east of Ban Lung. The lake is 15km south along a rough road. Access is difficult in the rainy season, so most visitors opt for the convenience of Boeng Yeak Lom.
Lumkut Lake
Eastern Cambodia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.86 MILES
At the heart of the protected area of Boeng Yeak Lom is a beautiful, emerald-hued crater lake set amid the vivid greens of the towering jungle. It is one…
22.97 MILES
The tallest and most spectacular of the three waterfalls west of town is 25m-high Chaa Ong. It's set in a jungle gorge and you can clamber behind the…
16.66 MILES
This is the most enjoyable of the three waterfalls west of Ban Lung, as it drops over a rock shelf, allowing you to clamber all the way behind. There are…
11.01 MILES
Given that Ratanakiri means ‘hill of the precious stones’, it's hardly surprising that gem mining is big business in the province. Bokheo is a gem mining…
10.81 MILES
Bei Srok is a popular waterfall with seven gentle tiers. It’s about 20km east of Lumphat. You can also get here on a rough road that leads south/southwest…
17.02 MILES
Kinchaan is impressively set against jungle foliage and offers some swimming holes.The turn-off to Kinchaan is on the left (south) side of NH78 200m west…
