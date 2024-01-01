Kinchaan

Eastern Cambodia

Kinchaan is impressively set against jungle foliage and offers some swimming holes.The turn-off to Kinchaan is on the left (south) side of NH78 200m west of the abandoned bus station. Drive 5.5km along a dirt road (very slippery in the wet season) to a fork in the road. Take the left fork and proceed 200m to the waterfall.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yeak Lom lake, Banlung, Cambodia.

    Boeng Yeak Lom

    3.41 MILES

    At the heart of the protected area of Boeng Yeak Lom is a beautiful, emerald-hued crater lake set amid the vivid greens of the towering jungle. It is one…

  • Chaa Ong

    Chaa Ong

    6 MILES

    The tallest and most spectacular of the three waterfalls west of town is 25m-high Chaa Ong. It's set in a jungle gorge and you can clamber behind the…

  • Ka Tieng

    Ka Tieng

    1.93 MILES

    This is the most enjoyable of the three waterfalls west of Ban Lung, as it drops over a rock shelf, allowing you to clamber all the way behind. There are…

  • Bokheo

    Bokheo

    14.98 MILES

    Given that Ratanakiri means ‘hill of the precious stones’, it's hardly surprising that gem mining is big business in the province. Bokheo is a gem mining…

  • Lumkut Lake

    Lumkut Lake

    17.02 MILES

    Lumkut is a large crater lake hemmed in by dense forest on all sides, similar to the more illustrious and accessible Boeng Yeak Lom. To get to the lake,…

  • Bei Srok

    Bei Srok

    6.47 MILES

    Bei Srok is a popular waterfall with seven gentle tiers. It’s about 20km east of Lumphat. You can also get here on a rough road that leads south/southwest…

