Given that Ratanakiri means ‘hill of the precious stones’, it's hardly surprising that gem mining is big business in the province. Bokheo is a gem mining centre, 29km east of Ban Lung. Locals dig a large pit in the ground and then tunnel horizontally in their search for amethyst and zircon. The mines tend to move around so ask around where to find them. Don’t get suckered into a dream deal, as gem scams are as old as these hills.