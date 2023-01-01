The tallest and most spectacular of the three waterfalls west of town is 25m-high Chaa Ong. It's set in a jungle gorge and you can clamber behind the waterfall or venture underneath for a power shower. However, it dries up from about January to May. The Chaa Ong turn-off is on the right (north) side of NH78 about 200m west of Ban Lung's abandoned bus station.

The waterfall is 5.5km from the highway along a dirt road. The drive to the waterfalls can be very slippery in the wet season so think twice about driving yourself on a motorbike.