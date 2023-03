This is the most enjoyable of the three waterfalls west of Ban Lung, as it drops over a rock shelf, allowing you to clamber all the way behind. There are some vines on the far side that are strong enough to swing on for some Tarzan action. Turn left off NH78 about 200m west of the abandoned bus station, then proceed 5.5km to a fork in the road. Take the right fork and continue 2.5km to the falls.

We advise against attempting this drive on your own with a motorbike in the wet season.