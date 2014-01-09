Welcome to Burkina Faso
There's also the lively cultural scene. The capital, Ouagadougou, and Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina's two largest and gloriously named cities, are famous for their musical traditions and beautiful handicrafts. Throw in Fespaco, Africa's premier film festival (held in Ouaga every odd-numbered year), and there's enough to engage your mind and senses for a couple of weeks or so.
Tourism infrastructure is fairly limited, but the true gems of Burkina Faso are in the remoter areas, outside of the cities: the enchanting beauty of the landscapes – from rolling savannah and surprising geology to the mesmerising painted houses at Tiébélé – and the unique culture and genuine hospitality of the Burkinabé.
Top experiences in Burkina Faso
Recent articles
Burkina Faso activities
The Voodoo Trail
Get off the beaten track and into the hills, forests and villages that make up the 'Voodoo Trail' of West Africa for an immersive experience that few travellers get to have. Meet African royalty and witness tribal dancers fall into trance-like states as you enjoy an authentic cultural experience like no other. An expert CEO will guide you through the stunning landscape, helping with the cultural and lingual hurdles, ensuring you come away with deep insight into the origins of Africa’s mystical animist religions. This is a truly mind-blowing experience. Interested?