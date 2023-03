The Karfiguéla Waterfalls, where you can take a dip in the lovely natural pools on the upper section, are at their best during and just after the rainy season. Unfortunately, the dirt tracks leading to the falls via a magnificent avenue of mango trees can be impassable at these times. But if the track is open (you'll have to ask around), it's worth the journey. The site is some 11km northwest of Banfora.