One of Burkina Faso's most spectacular landscapes, the Sindou Peaks are a narrow, craggy chain featuring a fantastic array of tortuous cones sculpted by the elements; a 45-minute guided walk is included with admission. Located about 50km west of Banfora, this geological fantasyland is also ideal for hiking.

Coming from Banfora, the main gateway is about 1km before the entrance to Sindou town.