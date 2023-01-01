The old Niansogoni village is nestled in an alcove of the escarpment, where you can see old adobe granaries and dwellings that perch on the cliff side like a beehive. It's really a marvellous sight. The village – which dates back to the 14th century – was abandoned in 1980.

It was the place where Niansogoni's current population lived in hiding, during tribal wars, and it's still a sacred place for the villagers – cows, chickens and other animals are still taken up for sacrifice for important occasions. The climb up takes about an hour; bring water. You will need a guide (CFA1000), which can be organised by Richard Traoré of Campement de Niansogoni. Don't miss this.