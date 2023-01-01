Niansogoni Village

Burkina Faso

The old Niansogoni village is nestled in an alcove of the escarpment, where you can see old adobe granaries and dwellings that perch on the cliff side like a beehive. It's really a marvellous sight. The village – which dates back to the 14th century – was abandoned in 1980.

It was the place where Niansogoni's current population lived in hiding, during tribal wars, and it's still a sacred place for the villagers – cows, chickens and other animals are still taken up for sacrifice for important occasions. The climb up takes about an hour; bring water. You will need a guide (CFA1000), which can be organised by Richard Traoré of Campement de Niansogoni. Don't miss this.

