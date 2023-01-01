Bobo's historical centre is a thriving neighbourhood. Little has changed over the centuries in terms of organisation: Muslims, griots (traditional musicians, storytellers or praise singers), blacksmiths and 'nobles' (farmers) still live in their respective quarters but happily trade services and drink at the same chopolo (millet beer) bars.

Guided tours are not official, but unavoidable in practice – allow CFA2000 to CFA3000. They offer a great insight into local life, although the compulsory stops at craft shops are tedious.