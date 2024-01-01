Dzhumaya Mosque

Bulgaria's first working mosque, this unmissable Ottoman building in the middle of Plovdiv's pedestrianised shopping zone was originally built in 1364. It was demolished and rebuilt in the mid-15th century. It is possible to enter (dress modestly), though the interior doesn't match up to the mosque's grand history and imposing 23m minaret.
