This interactive visitor centre provides information on bird- and species-conservation efforts on Pomorie Lake undertaken by the NGO Green Balkans. From the terrace, visitors can see the main breeding colonies (with fieldscopes and binoculars provided). There's also an ecotrail that passes along the dyke on the side of the lake. The centre is situated along the southern edge of the lake, about 1km west of the beachfront promenade.