Below ground level just behind the Sveti Spas Church are the partly excavated remains of a 6th-century Byzantine baths complex. Though not much to look at now, in its day this was one of the region’s biggest and best spas, renowned for its curative waters; allegedly the Byzantine Emperor Constantine IV dropped by and ‘cured his legs’ here in 680. The baths were destroyed during Han Krum’s invasion in AD 812.