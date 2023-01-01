The largest Bulgarian island in the Black Sea (0.7 sq km), Sveti Ivan lies 3km north of Sozopol's old town. The island's history stretches back to Thracian and Roman times, and includes a monastery from the 4th century AD. Sveti Ivan made international headlines in 2010 with the purported discovery of the remains of St John the Baptist. There are no scheduled excursions to the island, but private trips can be arranged along the Fishing Harbour (from around 60 lv).

Sv Ivan is also an important bird sanctuary, with some 70 species of birds reported here. Visits are restricted during the spring nesting season.