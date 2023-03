Sveti Georgi Monastery, built in 1856, is a small complex set in pretty gardens with a quaint, icon-filled church and a bell tower covered in saintly frescoes. According to legend, the monastery occupies the site of a 7th-century Christian temple and was part of a large Turkish landholding during the Ottoman Empire. The monastery is located in the western part of Pomorie, 2km west of the beach resort, following the main road.

There are 40 beds (dorm from 10 lv) for pilgrims to stay.