Christ Pantokrator Church

Black Sea Coast

LoginSave

Typical of the characteristic Nesebâr construction is this well-preserved church, built in the mid-14th century. An unusual feature at the eastern end of the exterior of the church is the frieze of swastikas, an ancient solar symbol. The church now houses a small gallery dedicated to old maps.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Poda Conservation Centre

    Poda Conservation Centre

    20.12 MILES

    Four lakes surrounding Burgas (Pomoriysko, Atanasovsko, Mandrensko and Burgasko) comprise 9500 hectares and represent the largest wetland system in…

  • St Anastasia Island

    St Anastasia Island

    16.07 MILES

    This small volcanic island makes for a fun day of exploring. The island, which has served as a religious retreat, a prison and pirate bait (according to…

  • Ropotamo Nature Reserve

    Ropotamo Nature Reserve

    24.89 MILES

    This nature reserve is located 10km south of Sozopol, along the main road to Primorsko. Visitors can hike or picnic, but most come for a 30- to 40-minute…

  • Sveti Ivan

    Sveti Ivan

    15.39 MILES

    The largest Bulgarian island in the Black Sea (0.7 sq km), Sveti Ivan lies 3km north of Sozopol's old town. The island's history stretches back to…

  • Pomorie Lake Visitor Centre

    Pomorie Lake Visitor Centre

    7.92 MILES

    This interactive visitor centre provides information on bird- and species-conservation efforts on Pomorie Lake undertaken by the NGO Green Balkans. From…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    16.48 MILES

    Housed in a drab concrete box near the port, this museum has a small but fascinating collection of local finds from its Apollonian glory days and beyond…

  • Maritime Park

    Maritime Park

    17.08 MILES

    Stretching lazily along the Black Sea coast and filled with manicured flower beds, fountains, busts of Bulgarian worthies, abstract sculptures and cafes,…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    0.12 MILES

    Explore the rich history of Nesebâr – formerly Mesembria – at this fine museum. Greek and Roman pottery, statues and tombstones, as well as Thracian gold…

View more attractions

Nearby Black Sea Coast attractions

1. Church of St John the Baptist

0.04 MILES

The Church of St John the Baptist was built in the 10th century and features some of the best-preserved murals from the 14th and 17th centuries. The…

2. Byzantine Baths

0.07 MILES

Below ground level just behind the Sveti Spas Church are the partly excavated remains of a 6th-century Byzantine baths complex. Though not much to look at…

3. Sveti Spas Church

0.07 MILES

This modest, single-nave church was built in 1609, below ground level, as dictated by the Ottoman authorities of the time. It features some well-preserved…

4. Sveti Stefan Church

0.07 MILES

Built in the 11th century and reconstructed 500 years later, this is the best-preserved church in town. If you only visit one, this is the church to…

5. Archangels Michael & Gabriel Church

0.11 MILES

This 13th-century ruin shows off some beautiful exterior decoration. The arches of the church are underscored by striking green-glazed plates.

6. Archaeological Museum

0.12 MILES

Explore the rich history of Nesebâr – formerly Mesembria – at this fine museum. Greek and Roman pottery, statues and tombstones, as well as Thracian gold…

7. St John Aliturgetos Church

0.12 MILES

Overlooking the harbour to the south, this earthquake-battered building is set on a cliff and provides a picturesque setting for summertime concerts.

8. Sveta Paraskeva Church

0.13 MILES

With only one nave and one apse, the Sveta Paraskeva Church is a fine example of 13th-century architecture. The church now houses a small exhibition of…