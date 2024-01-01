Christ Pantokrator Church

Typical of the characteristic Nesebâr construction is this well-preserved church, built in the mid-14th century. An unusual feature at the eastern end of the exterior of the church is the frieze of swastikas, an ancient solar symbol. The church now houses a small gallery dedicated to old maps.
