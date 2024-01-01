Faulkner House Museum

British Virgin Islands

LoginSave

No, this museum has nothing to do with the American Nobel laureate. It's dedicated to Theodolph Faulkner, a political activist who led the charge to establish a new legislative council in the BVI in 1950. Located in his tiny childhood home, the museum doesn't offer a lot to see. However, caretaker Iverson will entertain you with tales of the Virgin Islands of yore.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palm tree and rocks at The Baths beach.

    The Baths

    21.52 MILES

    This collection of sky-high boulders marks a national park and the BVI’s most popular attraction. The rocks – volcanic-lava leftovers from some 70 million…

  • Cow Wreck Bay

    Cow Wreck Bay

    5.56 MILES

    Here’s what you’ll find on dazzling, secluded Cow Wreck beach: the most sea-green water you’ve ever laid eyes on, colorful wooden beach chairs under…

  • Flamingo Pond

    Flamingo Pond

    2.82 MILES

    The large salt pond at the island's west end hosts a flock of greater flamingos. They were plentiful on Anegada and other cays in the BVI until hunters…

  • Cane Garden Bay

    Cane Garden Bay

    29.94 MILES

    Cane Garden Bay is probably on the postcard that drew you to the British Virgin Islands. The gently sloping crescent of sand hosts plenty of beachside…

  • Savannah Bay

    Savannah Bay

    18.8 MILES

    A short distance north of the Valley, Savannah Bay features more than a mile of white sand. Except for the beaches of Anegada, no other shore provides…

  • Spring Bay

    Spring Bay

    21.35 MILES

    An excellent beach with national-park designation, Spring Bay abuts the Baths to the north. The beauty here is having a Baths-like setting but without the…

  • Brewers Bay

    Brewers Bay

    28.89 MILES

    Shady, tree-lined Brewers has decent snorkeling and a more tranquil scene than you'll find at nearby Cane Garden Bay – possibly because getting here…

  • Necker Island

    Necker Island

    13.53 MILES

    Private Necker Island belongs to Richard Branson, famous adventurer and founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline and Virgin Records. About 1 mile north of…

View more attractions

Nearby British Virgin Islands attractions

1. Anegada Iguana Headstart Facility

0.09 MILES

The Parks Trust started this facility because feral cats were eating the island’s baby iguanas, endangering the rare species. Workers now bring the babies…

2. Flash of Beauty

1.47 MILES

Flash of Beauty is just east of Loblolly Bay Beach. With perfect white sand and deep turquoise water, it certainly lives up to its name. There’s a bar…

3. Loblolly Bay Beach

1.61 MILES

Loblolly is an idyllic stretch of sand with a few bars, fixed umbrellas for shade, a shower (US$3), and snorkel-gear rental (US$10 per day) at bar…

4. Flamingo Pond

2.82 MILES

The large salt pond at the island's west end hosts a flock of greater flamingos. They were plentiful on Anegada and other cays in the BVI until hunters…

5. Conch Shell Mounds

3.4 MILES

You'll find thousands of conch shells on island-like mounds off the East End of Anegada. These human-made features are testament to the island's…

6. Cow Wreck Bay

5.56 MILES

Here’s what you’ll find on dazzling, secluded Cow Wreck beach: the most sea-green water you’ve ever laid eyes on, colorful wooden beach chairs under…

7. Necker Island

13.53 MILES

Private Necker Island belongs to Richard Branson, famous adventurer and founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline and Virgin Records. About 1 mile north of…

8. Gorda Peak National Park

17.15 MILES

At 1359ft, Gorda Peak is the island’s highest point. Two well-marked trails lead to the summit off North Sound Rd, and make a sweet hike. If you're coming…