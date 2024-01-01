No, this museum has nothing to do with the American Nobel laureate. It's dedicated to Theodolph Faulkner, a political activist who led the charge to establish a new legislative council in the BVI in 1950. Located in his tiny childhood home, the museum doesn't offer a lot to see. However, caretaker Iverson will entertain you with tales of the Virgin Islands of yore.
Faulkner House Museum
British Virgin Islands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.52 MILES
This collection of sky-high boulders marks a national park and the BVI’s most popular attraction. The rocks – volcanic-lava leftovers from some 70 million…
5.56 MILES
Here’s what you’ll find on dazzling, secluded Cow Wreck beach: the most sea-green water you’ve ever laid eyes on, colorful wooden beach chairs under…
2.82 MILES
The large salt pond at the island's west end hosts a flock of greater flamingos. They were plentiful on Anegada and other cays in the BVI until hunters…
29.94 MILES
Cane Garden Bay is probably on the postcard that drew you to the British Virgin Islands. The gently sloping crescent of sand hosts plenty of beachside…
18.8 MILES
A short distance north of the Valley, Savannah Bay features more than a mile of white sand. Except for the beaches of Anegada, no other shore provides…
21.35 MILES
An excellent beach with national-park designation, Spring Bay abuts the Baths to the north. The beauty here is having a Baths-like setting but without the…
28.89 MILES
Shady, tree-lined Brewers has decent snorkeling and a more tranquil scene than you'll find at nearby Cane Garden Bay – possibly because getting here…
13.53 MILES
Private Necker Island belongs to Richard Branson, famous adventurer and founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline and Virgin Records. About 1 mile north of…
Nearby British Virgin Islands attractions
1. Anegada Iguana Headstart Facility
0.09 MILES
The Parks Trust started this facility because feral cats were eating the island’s baby iguanas, endangering the rare species. Workers now bring the babies…
1.47 MILES
Flash of Beauty is just east of Loblolly Bay Beach. With perfect white sand and deep turquoise water, it certainly lives up to its name. There’s a bar…
1.61 MILES
Loblolly is an idyllic stretch of sand with a few bars, fixed umbrellas for shade, a shower (US$3), and snorkel-gear rental (US$10 per day) at bar…
2.82 MILES
The large salt pond at the island's west end hosts a flock of greater flamingos. They were plentiful on Anegada and other cays in the BVI until hunters…
3.4 MILES
You'll find thousands of conch shells on island-like mounds off the East End of Anegada. These human-made features are testament to the island's…
5.56 MILES
Here’s what you’ll find on dazzling, secluded Cow Wreck beach: the most sea-green water you’ve ever laid eyes on, colorful wooden beach chairs under…
13.53 MILES
Private Necker Island belongs to Richard Branson, famous adventurer and founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline and Virgin Records. About 1 mile north of…
17.15 MILES
At 1359ft, Gorda Peak is the island’s highest point. Two well-marked trails lead to the summit off North Sound Rd, and make a sweet hike. If you're coming…