Welcome to Curitiba
Instead, it’s the envy of urban planners the world over and Brazil’s most efficient city. Today, it’s easier to get around Curitiba than any other large city in Brazil. The city has also taken innovative approaches to urban ills such as homelessness, pollution and poverty. Today, the city ensures an above-average quality of life for Brazil. With its abundant green spaces, sophisticated population and well-heeled infrastructure, Curitiba is not a bad spot to recharge your batteries and soak in Brazil at its functioning best.
Top experiences in Curitiba
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Curitiba activities
Serra Verde Express Train to Morretes, Antoninna from Curitiba
Take a journey through the history of the railroad crossing bridges and tunnels, traveling on the trails framed by rivers, waterfalls and canyons. Visit the historic towns of Morretes and Antonina, with its well-preserved old buildings, with their colonial mansions, narrow streets and quiet streets that make these cities even more charming! The cities count with many restaurants that bring to the tourists the typical cuisine of Paraná, where you can taste the real Barreado and the famous banana candies that delight tourists from around the world. On this tour, you will have the incredible experience of being on the trails during the sunset, enjoying the beautiful scenery of the Serra do Mar Paranaense. You'll departure from the Curitiba train station in a van heading to Morretes through the Graciosa Road.*For your safety, in case of adverse weather conditions, the return to Curitiba will not be held through the Graciosa Road.
Half Day Curitiba Sightseeing Tour
This tour begins with your hotel pickup at 9am or 2pm.Allow yourself to learn about the culture, the mass transport system and the initiatives of the capital of Paraná to remain among the best cities for quality of life in Brazil. Visit the parks and forests that pay homage to the ethnic groups that influenced the local culture, beyond the postcards of the city: Jardim Botânico (Botanical Garden), Ópera de Arame (Wire Opera) and Oscar Niemeyer Museum.External visit at: Praça Tiradentes; Catedral Metropolitana; Universidade Federal do Paraná; Teatro Guaíra; Centro Cívico; Museu Oscar Niemeyer; Bosque Alemão; Rua das Flores; Boca Maldita; Rui Barbosa; Paço da LiberdadeInternal visit at: Jardim Botânico; Bosque do Papa; Ópera de Arame; Parque Tanguá.
Private Transfer from Curitiba Airport
You’ll be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel or vice-versa. An English-speaking representative will greet you when you clear airport customs. Transfers are available both round-trip or one-way. Ensure safe and convenient transportation arriving or departing Curitiba Airport. Leave the work to the staff that will meet you at the airport or hotel, and relax on your quiet and comfortable transport.Note: Your English-speaking driver will handle your transport to his fullest potential upon receiving your airline or hotel information.
Curitiba City Tour
Discover the most important sights of the beautiful city of Curitiba. You’ll visit and experience Tiradentes Square, the Catedral Basílica Menor de Nossa, Senhora da Luz of Curitiba, Paço da Liberdade, Federal University of Paraná, Guaíra theatre, Oscar Niemeyer museum, Bosque Alemão, Botanical Garden, Bosque do Papa, Wire Opera House Theatre, Tangüá Park, and Tingüi Park. Many interesting places, landmarks and beautiful landscapes for you to explore. Enjoy spectacular views of the city with a uniqueness like no other. This charming town reminds some of the small cities in Europe, because of its cold climate unique buildings to a city all its own.
Vila Velha City Tour
Bask in the beauty of the Vila Velha State Park, the main natural attraction of the region. The tour leaves Curitiba at 7:30am to the city of Ponta Grossa (about 100 km from Curitiba). You’ll visit the unique sandstone formations, take a closer look at large craters with exuberant vegetation and groundwater, beautiful rock formations with varying contours. Explore the Lagoa Dourada (Golden Pond), which gets its name from its glinting golden waters from the reflection of the sunset. Enjoy other great park attractions such as the Furnas Dam. Large craters, one of them with up to 100m depth with half of it covered by water and surrounded by beautiful greenery can be seen during your experience.
Curitiba Tour by Night with Dinner
Enjoy a short tour around the most interesting illuminated tourist spots of Curitba city. You´ll see the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, a futuristic museum with an eye-shaped tower which displays architecture, art and design in its 12 rooms and the Botanical Garden with a glasshouse, a formal, French-style garden & a sensation garden. See as well the Wire Opera House Theater, built out of steel tubes and situated in the middle of Parque das Pedreiras, and Tangüá Park, one of the most beautiful parks of Parana state. The tour also includes a delicious dinner in the gastronomic suburb of Santa Felicidade, where you’ll taste delicious Italian dishes. A perfect tour to see and taste the charming city of Curitiba.