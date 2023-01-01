The Palácio dos Leões is the state governor’s palace, built in the 18th century on the site of the original French fort. It still houses state government offices and the governor's residence but half a dozen rooms are open to visitors; these contain a wealth of valuable antique furnishings and art, mostly French from the 18th and 19th centuries. Visits include an obligatory guided tour in Portuguese, English or French.

There are fine views of the bay from the lookout point in front of the building.