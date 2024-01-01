Casa Histórica

This impressive mansion on the corner of the plaza has been converted into a museum. On the ground floor are relics from when the building was a chemist's shop while on the second floor there are period furnishings. Make sure to climb the steep stairs up to the third floor for a panoramic view over town.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.25 MILES
Set in the former customs house built right on the river mouth, this informative and colorful museum is dedicated to Maranhense culture and features a…
11.3 MILES
At the eclectic and fascinating Casa do Nhôzinho, you can see a collection of ingenious fish traps, rooms featuring Maranhão indigenous artisanry, and…
0.04 MILES
The heart of the colonial settlement, this spacious hilltop plaza contains the best-preserved pelourinho (whipping post) in Brazil and the evocative shell…
11.34 MILES
A small, bright museum covering the history of reggae music in Maranhão. In addition to displays dedicated to the local artists and promoters who bought…
0.02 MILES
Set over two floors, this interesting museum is set in an old colonial house that was first inhabited by nobility and later by traders. It includes many…
11.22 MILES
The Palácio dos Leões is the state governor’s palace, built in the 18th century on the site of the original French fort. It still houses state government…
Centro de Cultura Popular Domingos Vieira Filho
11.48 MILES
An impressive 19th-century mansion housing four fascinating floors of exhibits on São Luís’ festivals – Carnaval, Bumba Meu Boi and Divino Espírito Santo …
11.36 MILES
This 19th-century market building now trades in an interesting variety of typical Maranhão crafts and foods, from dried prawns and Brazil nuts to an…
