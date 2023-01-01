Museo do Reggae Maranhão

A small, bright museum covering the history of reggae music in Maranhão. In addition to displays dedicated to the local artists and promoters who bought the Caribbean sounds to these shores, there are listening posts and a replica of the Voz do Ouro Canarinho – one of the city's most famous mobile sound systems. It's worth engaging one of the free guides as there's little in the way of explanatory notes. English and French speakers are available on request.

Check out the old photographs of the three-day reggae marathon dance events that pitted the best dancers against each other.