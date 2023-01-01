Igreja de NS do Carmo

This pretty two-towered church was built in 1665 and has been recently restored. Inside there is an elaborate gold altar, while beside it there is a ruined convent that has been converted to a football pitch (with goals marked between the old stone arches) much to the chagrin of the cleaning lady who is constantly removing ball marks from the church wall.

In front of and to one side of the church stand the ruined 1° e 2º Palácios do Imperador (First and Second Palaces of the Emperor), built for a visit by the 19th-century emperor Dom Pedro II that never actually happened.