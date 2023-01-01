Museu Histórico de Alcântara

Set over two floors, this interesting museum is set in an old colonial house that was first inhabited by nobility and later by traders. It includes many fascinating artifacts. Check out the collection of hollowed-out wooden mannequins used by the church to smuggle valuables out of the colonies.

Also on display are some horrific details from the slavery period: leg weights used to prevent slaves from moving around, and branding irons in the kitchen. Admission includes a guided tour with enthusiastic young guides who speak some English and Spanish.