The World Heritage-listed historical center of São Luís is an enchanting neighborhood of steamy cobbled streets and pastel-colored colonial mansions, some restored, many crumbling. It’s a charming area with a unique atmosphere and one of the Northeast's best concentrations of museums, galleries and craft stores. Unfortunately, a general sketchiness pervades some of its streets after dark.

  • Museo do Reggae Maranhão

    Museo do Reggae Maranhão

    São Luís

    A small, bright museum covering the history of reggae music in Maranhão. In addition to displays dedicated to the local artists and promoters who bought…

  • Palácio dos Leões

    Palácio dos Leões

    São Luís

    The Palácio dos Leões is the state governor’s palace, built in the 18th century on the site of the original French fort. It still houses state government…

  • Casa do Maranhão

    Casa do Maranhão

    São Luís

    Set in the former customs house built right on the river mouth, this informative and colorful museum is dedicated to Maranhense culture and features a…

  • Casa do Nhôzinho

    Casa do Nhôzinho

    São Luís

    At the eclectic and fascinating Casa do Nhôzinho, you can see a collection of ingenious fish traps, rooms featuring Maranhão indigenous artisanry, and…

  • Mercado das Tulhas

    Mercado das Tulhas

    São Luís

    This 19th-century market building now trades in an interesting variety of typical Maranhão crafts and foods, from dried prawns and Brazil nuts to an…

  • Centro Cultural Vale Maranhão

    Centro Cultural Vale Maranhão

    São Luís

    This hip new cultural center in a stylishly renovated colonial mansion in the heart of the historical center features rotating exhibitions of high-quality…

  • Museu do Negro

    Museu do Negro

    São Luís

    In this building that once housed a slave market (notice the absence of windows), the Museu do Negro exhibits relics of slavery, including a replica…

