©Ksenia Ragozina/Shutterstock
The World Heritage-listed historical center of São Luís is an enchanting neighborhood of steamy cobbled streets and pastel-colored colonial mansions, some restored, many crumbling. It’s a charming area with a unique atmosphere and one of the Northeast's best concentrations of museums, galleries and craft stores. Unfortunately, a general sketchiness pervades some of its streets after dark.
São Luís
A small, bright museum covering the history of reggae music in Maranhão. In addition to displays dedicated to the local artists and promoters who bought…
São Luís
The Palácio dos Leões is the state governor’s palace, built in the 18th century on the site of the original French fort. It still houses state government…
São Luís
Set in the former customs house built right on the river mouth, this informative and colorful museum is dedicated to Maranhense culture and features a…
Centro de Cultura Popular Domingos Vieira Filho
São Luís
An impressive 19th-century mansion housing four fascinating floors of exhibits on São Luís’ festivals – Carnaval, Bumba Meu Boi and Divino Espírito Santo …
São Luís
At the eclectic and fascinating Casa do Nhôzinho, you can see a collection of ingenious fish traps, rooms featuring Maranhão indigenous artisanry, and…
São Luís
This 19th-century market building now trades in an interesting variety of typical Maranhão crafts and foods, from dried prawns and Brazil nuts to an…
São Luís
This hip new cultural center in a stylishly renovated colonial mansion in the heart of the historical center features rotating exhibitions of high-quality…
São Luís
In this building that once housed a slave market (notice the absence of windows), the Museu do Negro exhibits relics of slavery, including a replica…
