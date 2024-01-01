Though the government could have (and should have) done so much more, the Memorial Chico Science pays brief homage to the work of former Nação Zumbi singer Chico Science, a revered musician and founder of the mangue beat cultural movement, who died tragically in a car accident in Recife in 1997.
Memorial Chico Science
Recife
