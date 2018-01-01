As postcard-pretty as any Mediterranean island village, Morro de São Paulo has long been a favorite weekend getaway for travelers and Salvador locals alike. Though Morro is overtly touristy, many visitors don’t care, since it’s also a fabulous tropical paradise with sandy lanes, calm waters and a candlelit nightlife scene.

Read More

Remotely perched at the northern tip of the Ilha de Tinharé, Morro’s appeal stems from its relaxed pace – no cars are allowed on the island – and unique geography: three jungle-topped hills on a point at the meeting of the mangrove-lined Canal de Taperoá and a clear, shallow Atlantic.

During the high season the village booms, dozens of vendors mix fresh-fruit caipirinhas (cocktails) on the sand, and lighthearted dancing and music enliven the beaches every night.

Read Less