Welcome to Morro de São Paulo

As postcard-pretty as any Mediterranean island village, Morro de São Paulo has long been a favorite weekend getaway for travelers and Salvador locals alike. Though Morro is overtly touristy, many visitors don’t care, since it’s also a fabulous tropical paradise with sandy lanes, calm waters and a candlelit nightlife scene.

Read More

Remotely perched at the northern tip of the Ilha de Tinharé, Morro’s appeal stems from its relaxed pace – no cars are allowed on the island – and unique geography: three jungle-topped hills on a point at the meeting of the mangrove-lined Canal de Taperoá and a clear, shallow Atlantic.

During the high season the village booms, dozens of vendors mix fresh-fruit caipirinhas (cocktails) on the sand, and lighthearted dancing and music enliven the beaches every night.

Read Less

Top experiences in Morro de São Paulo

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Morro de São Paulo activities

$137 Day Trips & Excursions

Morro de Sao Paulo Day Trip from Salvador

Morro de Sao Paulo, located on the island of Tinhare in the Bay of Camamu, is an enchanting location with fine beaches, crystal-clear waters and naturally forming tide pools. Enjoy a relaxing ferryboat ride from Sao Joaquim, a short bus trip to Valença and a quick speedboat journey before arriving at this natural paradise that attracts thousands of people from all over the world. You'll get the opportunity to visit the splendid beaches that are ideal for swimming and relaxing. Explore trails and go diving while you visit this unique location. You also have full access to all facilities.
See More Activities