Welcome to Morro de São Paulo
Remotely perched at the northern tip of the Ilha de Tinharé, Morro’s appeal stems from its relaxed pace – no cars are allowed on the island – and unique geography: three jungle-topped hills on a point at the meeting of the mangrove-lined Canal de Taperoá and a clear, shallow Atlantic.
During the high season the village booms, dozens of vendors mix fresh-fruit caipirinhas (cocktails) on the sand, and lighthearted dancing and music enliven the beaches every night.
Top experiences in Morro de São Paulo
Amazing hotels and hostels
Morro de São Paulo activities
Morro de Sao Paulo Day Trip from Salvador
Morro de Sao Paulo, located on the island of Tinhare in the Bay of Camamu, is an enchanting location with fine beaches, crystal-clear waters and naturally forming tide pools. Enjoy a relaxing ferryboat ride from Sao Joaquim, a short bus trip to Valença and a quick speedboat journey before arriving at this natural paradise that attracts thousands of people from all over the world. You'll get the opportunity to visit the splendid beaches that are ideal for swimming and relaxing. Explore trails and go diving while you visit this unique location. You also have full access to all facilities.