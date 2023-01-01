The visually striking Templo da Boa Vontade was created by the Legion of Goodwill in 1989 as a symbol of universal solidarity. It incorporates seven pyramids, joined to form a cone that is topped with the biggest raw crystal you will ever see (it weighs in at 21kg). In the main chamber, you are encouraged to take off your shoes and walk along the spiraling inner circle via the black path, returning via the white path.

There is also an interesting Egyptian room for meditation, an art gallery, a fountain and a restaurant. There are a few mixed messages, with ideas of interfaith harmony combined with Christ-the-King propaganda and crystals for sale. Get there on bus 105 or 107 from the city bus station.