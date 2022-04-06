Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rio Grande do Sul

From the forest-covered canyons of the national parks near Cambará do Sul, and cascading river valleys near cozy Brazilian Alpine villages like Gramado, to the stunning Vale dos Vinhedos, where Italian-descended vintners produce emerging New World wines, Rio Grande do Sul defies stereotypical notions of Brazil.

Brazil’s southernmost state is its most culturally distinct, home to an independently minded population steeped in cattle herding and cowboy culture. Gaúchos, as residents of Rio Grande do Sul are known, are a fiercely proud and traditional lot. In the countryside, it is not unusual to see old-timers sporting wide-brimmed hats and other traditional dress. And everywhere – even in the cosmopolitan capital of Porto Alegre – locals suck down chimarrão, the distinctive, traditional tea made from the maté plant.

Explore Rio Grande do Sul

  • P

    Parque Nacional de Aparados da Serra

    Located 18km southeast of Cambará do Sul, this magnificent park occupies 102.5 sq km on the border between Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. It's here…

  • P

    Parque Nacional da Serra Geral

    Parque Nacional da Serra Geral, 23km east of Cambará do Sul, contains canyons that rival Itaimbezinho. The Cânion da Fortaleza is an 8km stretch of…

  • C

    Catedral Angelopolitana

    A homage to São Miguel Arcanjo, this 1929 sandstone church dominates the plaza with its intriguing mix of baroque, Renaissance and Guarani architecture…

  • M

    Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul

    A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…

  • I

    Igreja São Bento

    The cleverness of the wine barrel-shaped church aside, the real reason to visit this Planalto landmark is for a real sense of local culture – on sunny…

  • P

    Parque Estadual da Guarita

    The gardens of the 350-hectare Parque Guarita, 2km south of Av Beira Mar, make for a gorgeous natural setting, while the nearby beach of the same name is…

