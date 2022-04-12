Praia do Madeiro curves northward from the headland at the far end of Baía dos Golfinhos and is perhaps Pipa's most enchanting stretch of sand. It has a…
Rio Grande do Norte
Pure air, sun, fine beaches and sand dunes symbolize this small state in Brazil's northeast corner, which has long been a popular destination for southerners looking to get away from the cold.
Rio Grande do Norte has one of the country's most spectacular coastlines, some 310 miles (500km) of beautiful beach after beautiful beach, many of them fronted by reefs with natural pools and backed by tall dunes or cliffs.
Its capital Natal boasts perhaps the best big-city beach in the Northeast, Ponta Negra, the streets around which are lined with quality restaurants and hopping bars and discos. The coastline to the north is lightly developed with a number of charming small towns fronting big wide stretches of sand. To the south, Praia da Pipa is one of Brazil's premier beach destinations with dramatic landscapes and top wildlife watching.
The locals, known as potiguares, are generally very friendly and welcoming.
Explore Rio Grande do Norte
- PPraia do Madeiro
Praia do Madeiro curves northward from the headland at the far end of Baía dos Golfinhos and is perhaps Pipa's most enchanting stretch of sand. It has a…
- PPraia de Ponta Negra
Praia de Ponta Negra, at the far south end of town, is the nicest stretch of sand in Natal and one of the most appealing big-city beaches in the Northeast…
- PPraia do Amor
This advanced surf beach is accessed off the eastern part of Av Baía dos Golfinhos. You can rent surfboards here and in town for around R$30 per hour (or…
- FForte dos Reis Magos
The fort that got Natal started in 1598 still stands in its original five-pointed star shape on the reef at the tip of the peninsula at the north end of…
- SSantuário Ecológico de Pipa
This small, privately owned reserve, 2km west along the main road from the town center, does a valuable job of protecting at least some of the Pipa coast…
- LLagoa de Guaraíras
Lagoa de Guaraíras, behind the river mouth at Tibau do Sul, 8km northwest of Pipa, is one of the area's most stunning landscapes. A massive, dune- and…
- PPraia dos Artistas
Praia dos Artistas is an urban beach with good surfing waves. It used to be the hub of Natal nightlife but is now pretty sketchy after dark.
- PPraia da Pipa
The main beach, Praia da Pipa, is about 1.5km long and has fishing boats, numerous bars and restaurants, and rock pools at low tide.
- MMaior Cajuiero do Mundo
Taking up an entire block in the pretty coastal town of Pirangi, 15km south of Ponta Negra, the world's largest cashew tree is a source of pride for the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Rio Grande do Norte.
